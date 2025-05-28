4-year-old girl could lose life-saving medical care if deported, mother says

The mother of a 4-year-old girl who is receiving life-saving medical care in the US, is speaking out about her fears of her daughter losing medical care if the family gets deported.

Sofia has a severe medical condition called short bowel syndrome and, without appropriate medical care, her doctors at Children’s Hospital LA say she could die.

The family came to the US under humanitarian parole, however, they face the possibility of being deported after the Trump administration terminated their parole and ordered them to self-deport in April.

The mother, Deysi Vargas, and their attorneys are scheduled to speak at a press conference in LA Wednesday morning at 10 a.m.