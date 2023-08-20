Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
until SUN 7:00 PM PDT, San Bernardino County, San Bernardino County
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 5:37 PM PDT until SUN 11:00 PM PDT, San Bernardino County
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 4:20 PM PDT until SUN 7:45 PM PDT, Ventura County
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 5:25 PM PDT until SUN 7:45 PM PDT, Ventura County
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 5:48 PM PDT until SUN 7:45 PM PDT, Ventura County
Flood Warning
from SUN 5:12 PM PDT until MON 12:00 AM PDT, Riverside County
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 5:18 PM PDT until SUN 8:30 PM PDT, Riverside County, San Bernardino County
Flash Flood Warning
until SUN 7:30 PM PDT, Riverside County, San Bernardino County, San Bernardino County
Flash Flood Warning
until SUN 8:15 PM PDT, Riverside County, Riverside County, San Bernardino County
Flash Flood Warning
until SUN 8:30 PM PDT, Riverside County
Flash Flood Warning
until SUN 7:45 PM PDT, Los Angeles County, Ventura County
Flash Flood Warning
until MON 3:00 AM PDT, Los Angeles County
High Wind Warning
until MON 5:00 AM PDT, San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Apple and Lucerne Valleys, Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands, Coachella Valley, Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley, Orange County Coastal, Orange County Inland, Riverside County Mountains, San Bernardino County Mountains, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire, Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills

SoCal reacts to historic Tropical Storm Hilary

By
Published 
Severe Weather
FOX 11

LA braces for bulk of Tropical Storm Hilary

Tropical Storm Hilary rapidly approached the Los Angeles area Sunday, while some ignored warnings to stay inside and went out to check out the early damage.

LOS ANGELES - As Tropical Storm Hilary made landfall in California Sunday, many spent the hours before the bulk of the storm, disregarding warnings from Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and venturing out to explore the impacts of the storm.

Whether it was the splash of street flooding, the sound of the rain or the roar of the LA River, Hilary, once a powerful hurricane, now a tropical storm knocked on the door early Sunday. But that didn't stop Christian Granados and Lizette Avala in Atwater Village went out to check out the LA River from a bridge above. It sounded like a river perfect for white water rafting.

"You don't usually see the river like this, so it's something we wanted to check out," Granados said.

Even before the worst of the wind lashed the area, there were several power failures. In Glendale for instance, power was out for hours due to a downed tree.

"There's [been] no power since 8 o'clock this morning," one man, sitting on his porch, told FOX 11.

Ty Warner, who lives in the neighborhood said he's dealing with the storm by "just sitting and cleaning the house. I'm good."

Not far away, a local Trader Joe's was pitch black, turning customers away.

In Sunland, roads flooded like in so many other areas. And, in North Hollywood, buses were bringing the homeless to a recreation center, one of several to help those without a shelter. 

Animal Control even brought crates for any of the homeless who might bring their pets. One man named Mike, who lives on the street, said he had a plan.

"Initially my plan was to set up my small tent and put it on a picnic table like a sunshade to avoid any flooding that might come up," he said, but changed his mind and said he's grateful there was a shelter provided.