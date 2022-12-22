Pickaxe used by smash-and-grab burglar to break into Macy's jewelry cases in Simi Valley

Authorities are searching for an alleged smash-and-grab burglar who used a pickaxe to break jewelry display cases at the Macy's store in the Simi Valley Town Center.

The incident happened Wednesday around 6:30 p.m., according to police.

The thief, who police described as a man in his 20s to 30s, was confronted by shoppers and left the store carrying a duffel bag to a nearby apartment complex, police said.

The man was last seen hopping a fence to the complex located in the 1500 block of Jefferson Way.

He is described as 5'9" tall with a medium build, weighing around 170 pounds. He was wearing dark clothing and dark-colored shoes with white stripes.

Anyone who may have witnessed this crime, has information regarding this crime, or who has cell phone footage involving this crime is encouraged to call the Simi Valley Police Department at 805-583-6950.