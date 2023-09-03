Small plane crashes into fence in Compton

article

A small plane ended up crashing at a residential area in Compton.

The Compton Fire Department is responding to a call of a plane crash on South Oleander Avenue Sunday afternoon. A video shared on the Citizen app shows the small plane tangled on a chainlink fence.

Small Plane Crash @CitizenApp 923 S Oleander Ave 1:53:02 PM PDT

As of Sunday afternoon, it is unknown how many people were inside that plane and if there were injuries reported in the crash. The crash location is just blocks away from the Compton/Woodley Airport.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

