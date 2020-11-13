Small plane crashes in San Bernardino

article

Crews are responding to a small plane crash in San Bernardino Friday night.

Emergency crews responded to a call near the intersection of Business Center Drive South and East Hospitality Lane. As of Friday night, officials have not released details on how many people were hurt in the crash or if there are any fatalities.

Officials have not yet specified where the small plane was coming from or where it was heading to.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

