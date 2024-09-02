43 pounds of crystal meth seized during raid in Skid Row

The Los Angeles Police Department seized 43 pounds of crystal meth during a drug raid in Skid Row.

According to Lillian Carranza with LAPD, drug busts of this size used to be done by Major Narcotics, but they are becoming more common.

In addition to the meth seized, officers also confiscated $11,000, a handgun, and arrested at least one person.

"How many deaths, overdoses and crimes prevented? Drug dealers come from other areas to pray on those addicted to drugs in Skid Row," Carranza wrote on X.

Details of the raid were not released.