Singer Jack Russell, from Great White, dies at 63

A loss in the rock-n-roll world. Jack Russell, the co-founder and former lead singer of the metal band Great White, has died at the age of 63.

It was just in July that Russell announced his retirement due to a form of dementia and muscle atrophy, which would claim his life.

Great White had 1980s hits like "Once Bitten," "Twice Shy," and "Rock Me." The band was formed in Montebello and was famed on the Sunset Strip.

The band broke up in the 2000s but Russell had his own band that toured in recent years.

Great White released a statement on their former singer:

"Jack's incredible voice will live on forever. His love for his fans and his sons went unmatched."

Former GW bassist, Sean McNabb, said Russell had the voice of an angel. On a personal note, he described the two as friends and has memories of deep sea fishing.

This summer a memoir was also released about Russel’s life. It's called, "The True Tale of Mista Bone."

Reviews of the memoir say Russell talked of the tragedy that would haunt the band, a fire at the Station Nightclub in Rhode Island where 100 people died, including one of the band's guitarists.