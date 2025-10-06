Beloved dinosaur statue returned to LA gas station

A Sinclair gas station owner in Los Angeles is breathing a sigh of relief after a beloved fiberglass dinosaur statue was returned after being stolen late last month.

It's a crime that was so shocking, the owner said people were crying and even left flowers.

‘Please do not press charges’

What they're saying:

New images from the scene show the green Apatosaurus, named "Claire," covered in a blanket along with a note that read, "Sorry for stealing Claire! Please do not press charges!"

The backstory:

Video taken on Saturday, Sept. 27, shows the moment when Dino Claire was stolen from the gas station located at 13060 San Vicent Blvd. in the Brentwood area.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Man caught on video stealing beloved dinosaur statue from LA gas station

In the video, a man is seen walking toward the statue and as he proceeds to seemingly unscrew it from the ground. He walks away and then returns with a white cover over his shoulder. A white pickup then pulls up besides as he's seen placing the dinosaur into the vehicle, getting into the passengers' side as the two take off from the scene.

Gas station owner John Fawcett previously told FOX 11 that Claire was given to him as a gift nearly seven years ago, adding it was modeled after the iconic Sinclair logo.

The statue is treasured by the community and Fawcett said kids often stop by to take pictures with it. In addition, community members dress up the fiberglass statue throughout the year, and he decorates Dino Claire for the holidays.