1 killed in Simi Valley house fire reportedly caused by fireworks

One person was killed in a house fire that officials believe was caused by fireworks.

What we know:

Firefighters with the Ventura County Fire Department responded to a home at 1666 Edmund St. in Simi Valley around 11:48 a.m.

Initial calls indicated that there was an explosion in the garage that was possibly caused by fireworks, but officials have yet to confirm that.

The fire department said the fire extended from the garage into the attic and into the main areas of the home.

Around 1 p.m., fire officials confirmed that one person had died in the incident. Additional details have not been released.

Images from SkyFOX show extensive damage to the left side of the home with the roof partially collapsed.

The garage door was also found lying on the street completely twisted up. It doesn't appear any damage was done to the surrounding houses, but debris was found on nearby lawns.

What we don't know:

It's unclear what caused the fire.