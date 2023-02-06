Police: Simi Valley Circle K employee stabbed during robbery

A search is underway Tuesday for two suspects who allegedly stabbed an employee at a Circle-K gas station in Simi Valley.

It happened Saturday around 10 p.m. at the gas station located at 665 Los Angeles Avenue.

The victim told responding officers that two suspects went in, stole alcohol, then ran away to a nearby restroom.

The victim said he chased the suspects, but they eventually got away. When he later went into the bathroom and located the stolen items, the suspects allegedly returned and stabbed him, he told police.

The employee was taken to the hospital for treatment of a non-life threatening injury.

One suspect is described as a man with a medium build, black hair, and a mustache, wearing a black hoodie and black pants.

The second suspect is described as a man with a slender build wearing a green beanie, white shirt, and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Simi Valley Police Department at 805-583-6959.



