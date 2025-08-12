Suspect arrested after brutally attacking Sikh man in North Hollywood

The Brief A suspect has been arrested for allegedly beating a man unconscious. Harpal Singh was attacked on August 4 near the Sikh Gurdwara of LA. Police said the attack is not classified as a hate crime, but rather motivated by a dispute over property.



A suspect was arrested for brutally beating a Sikh man in North Hollywood.

What we know:

Harpal Singh, 70, was beaten with a golf club while taking his daily walk near the Sikh Gurdwara of LA in North Hollywood on Aug. 4.

The attack left him with critical injuries. His brother, Dr. Gurdial Singh Randhawa, said Singh has had three surgeries to treat injuries to his face and head.

"He is totally unconscious, they keep him under sedation," said Dr. Singh Randhawa said Monday during a press conference held by members of the Sikh community.

A day after that press conference, LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell said an arrest had been made in the case.

The suspect was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon.

McDonnell said as of now, there is no indication this was a hate crime, but said it appears the attack was motivated by a dispute over property belonging to the victim.

"I am grateful to hear that the police have arrested a suspect for the horrific assault of my brother, but we need to better understand this attack and why it is not being considered a hate crime," said Dr. Singh Randhawa said in a statement. "Justice must be served, and our local Sikh community must know that the area around our gurdwara—where we gather to worship, learn, connect, eat, and serve others—is safe for all."