Shots fired at Macy's in Baldwin Hills; 2 sought

The search continues Sunday for two suspects who allegedly fired shots inside a Baldwin Hills store, according to police.

It happened just after 11:30 a.m. at the jewelry counter inside the Macy's at the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza.

The two suspects were last seen getting into a four-door silver Lexus before leaving the scene.

The first suspect is described as a man 6' tall, weighing 160 lbs., in his early 20s, wearing a black Champion sweatshirt. The second suspect is described as a man 6' tall, weighing 120 lbs., wearing a gray Puma sweatshirt, and armed with a pistol.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.