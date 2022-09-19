4 arrested after downtown LA shooting leaves valet parking attendant wounded

Four suspects were arrested after a suspected gang-related shooting led to a police chase from downtown Los Angeles to Compton overnight, officials said.

The first incident began near the intersection of West Olympic Boulevard and South Broadway in downtown LA where patrol officers with the Los Angeles Police Department drove by and observed a shooting in progress.

One of the stray bullets hit an innocent valet parking attendant who was struck in the leg. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery, officials said.

The group of suspects was in a BMW SUV and when officers attempted to pull the SUV over, the suspects did not comply and a pursuit ensued. The suspects led officers to the 110 Freeway and continued for about 12 miles. They proceeded to exit off the freeway and to a residential area at West Piru Street and North Parmalee Avenue in Compton.

The neighborhood was placed on lockdown after the suspects ditched the SUV and took off running. An LAPD helicopter and K9 units were deployed to assist with the search of the suspects.

The lockdown was lifted after the suspects were taken into custody.

The investigation is ongoing.

