Shooting suspect barricaded inside Long Beach building

A suspect wanted for a shooting is believed to be barricaded inside a building in Long Beach, police said.

Officers with the Long Beach Police Department responded to the 2100 block of Williams St just before 10 a.m. Wednesday for reports of gunfire.

Once on scene, they located evidence of a shooting and believe the suspect barricaded inside a nearby building.

Officers have the area surrounded and the building was evacuated and/or residents were told to shelter in place, the police department said,

