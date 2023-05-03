Expand / Collapse search

Shooting near Ramona Elementary School under investigation

By FOX 11 Digital Team
Los Angeles
A shooting investigation is underway at the corner of Sunset and Mariposa, police said.

LOS ANGELES - Authorities are investigating a shooting that happened near Ramona Elementary School Wednesday.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the call came in around 10:50 a.m. from a person reporting they were shot in the leg as they were walking in the 1000 block of N. Mariposa Avenue. That adult's condition is not known at this time.

The alleged shooter was driving a Honda Accord, police said.

As a precaution, Ramona Elementary was placed on a brief lockdown. All school staff and students are safe and the school has since returned to normal operations, police said.

No other information was immediately available.