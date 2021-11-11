Shooting investigation underway at Hollywood strip club

Los Angeles police officers were investigating a shooting at the Crazy Girls strip club in Hollywood early Thursday morning.

The shooting was reported around 4:20 a.m. at the strip club located near the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and La Brea Avenue.

A witness reported they saw dozens of people run frantically out of the club and onto the street, adding they heard at least 20 gunshots.

Arriving LAPD officers did not locate anyone who had been shot at the scene.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

However, a short time later, they received another call from two men near the 101 Freeway who had apparently fled the scene and identified themselves as the shooting victims. They were taken to an area hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

LAPD investigators were canvassing security footage and interviewing witnesses.

The investigation is ongoing.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.