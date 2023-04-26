Shooting investigation underway in Pasadena
PASADENA, Calif. - A shooting investigation is underway in Pasadena after a confrontation resulted in shots fired near the courthouse.
According to officials, a pedestrian fired shots at a driver as the two were arguing around 10:15 a.m. It's unclear at this time what may have led up to the shooting.
Police are searching for the driver; the pedestrian has since been detained.
The nearby Westin hotel was on lockdown amid the investigation.
No other information was immediately available.