Shooting investigation underway in Pasadena

A shooting investigation is underway in Pasadena after a confrontation resulted in shots fired near the courthouse.

According to officials, a pedestrian fired shots at a driver as the two were arguing around 10:15 a.m. It's unclear at this time what may have led up to the shooting.

Police are searching for the driver; the pedestrian has since been detained.

The nearby Westin hotel was on lockdown amid the investigation.

No other information was immediately available.