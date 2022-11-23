Shoe lovers! DJ Khaled’s legendary sneaker closet lists on Airbnb

article

There’s only one way to describe rapper DJ Khaled’s sneakers collection: legendary.

The music mogul is now inviting shoe lovers to spend a night in his closet after listing the space on Airbnb. Guests can apply for two, one-night stays on December 5 and 6 for $11 a night, a nod to his shoe size.

Guests can start to request reservations beginning Tuesday, November 29 at 1 p.m. ET via airbnb.com/wethebest. Airbnb says they will not provide travel to and from Miami.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ A look inside DJ Khaled's closet listed on Airbnb. (Raquel Perez-Puig)

Selected guests will receive a handwritten welcome note from DJ Khaled, plus:

An exclusive pair of We The Best Air Jordan 5s

The keys to the ultimate sneaker kingdom, sleeping amid hundreds of pairs including DJ Khaled’s most prized kicks, including the Jordan 3 "Grateful" and Jordan 8 "Oregon PEs"

An outdoor lounge to kick back and soak in the Miami vibes after a dip in the pool

A chance to enjoy some of DJ Khaled’s favorite spots in Miami, like a catered dinner from his restaurant The Licking – Miami Gardens

A private shopping session at Miami’s premiere sneaker store 305 Kicks , and more

"Sneakers are an essential part of hip-hop culture and collecting them is an art – just like creating music," DJ Khaled said on Airbnb website. "We bring the same passion and energy to the shoe game as we do the studio. That’s why we’re excited to share our sneaker kingdom with fans and give them a chance to walk in our shoes, literally."

This story was reported from Los Angeles.

