Sheriff's department relaxes parking enforcement in unincorporated LA County

Due to the COVID-19 stay-at-home order, the sheriff's department will not enforce street sweeping parking and expired registration violations in unincorporated areas of Los Angeles County as of Wednesday afternoon.

Vehicles with expired registrations and vehicles parked in front of posted signs for street sweeping will not be ticketed or towed, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Enforcement will continue for vehicles:

-- blocking fire hydrants;

-- parking in red zones or fire lanes;

-- committing handicap parking violations;

-- blocking driveways;

-- disrupting the flow of traffic; and

-- parking at meters in business districts.

Parking enforcement was temporarily paused in the spring due to COVID-19 safer-at-home orders but resumed on Nov. 15 to keep streets clean and clear as winter storm season approached.

The sheriff's department decided to temporarily relax enforcement again following Gov. Gavin Newsom's regional stay-at-home order, which went into effect at 11:59 p.m. Sunday.

"The recent stay-at-home order issued in early December brought to light once again the need for additional parking across Los Angeles County," the sheriff's department said in a statement. "Understanding the needs and challenges of those in the communities we serve, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Parking Enforcement Detail will temporarily relax parking enforcement, effective immediately, to help cope with parking availability."

