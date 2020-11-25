Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from THU 2:00 PM PST until FRI 6:00 PM PST, Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles, Los Angeles County Mountains / Angeles National Forest, Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley, Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley, Orange County Inland, Riverside County Mountains-Including The San Jacinto Ranger District Of The San Bernardino National Forest, San Bernardino County Mountains including The Mountain Top and Front Country Ranger Districts of the San Bernardino National Forest, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys - The Inland Empire, Santa Ana Mountains-Including The Trabuco Ranger District of the Cleveland National Forest, Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, Ventura County Coast, Ventura County coastal valleys, Ventura County Interior Valleys
3
High Wind Watch
from THU 6:00 PM PST until FRI 3:00 PM PST, Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range, Ventura County Mountains
High Wind Watch
from THU 10:00 PM PST until FRI 3:00 PM PST, Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley, Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, Ventura County coastal valleys

Sheriff asking for prayers for hospitalized Georgia deputy

By FOX 5 Digital Team
Published 
Georgia
FOX 5 Atlanta

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. - The Carroll County Sheriff's Office is asking for prayers for a deputy who has been hospitalized.

On Facebook, the sheriff said that Lt. Richard Harrison was admitted to the hospital with a high fever and difficulty breaking.

Officials say Harrison was known and loved by the community and needs their help to get better.

"While COVID is in the back of our minds, we along with his family are praying for answers and a quick and full recovery," officials said.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

The sheriff's office also shared a photo from a student who said that the deputy "means so much to him."

"We are blessed at the Sheriff’s Office to have the best serve our community and we never fully understand the impact they have on the lives here until times like these," officials said.

The Facebook post has spread - with thousands of comments from people talking about how much Harrison means to them and hoping that he gets better soon.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts