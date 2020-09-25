Shaq produces new movie on foster care injustice

Looking new for something to watch? NBA great Shaquille O’Neal is the executive producer of a feature film bringing attention to the foster care system, "Foster Boy."

Shaquille O'Neal attends the 2020 Pan African Film Festival - "Foster Boy" Premiere at Cinemark Baldwin Hills on February 17, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

The legal drama is based on real-life issues and focused on a young man imprisoned after years of abuse in the foster care system. Foster Boy tackles corruption in the system and for-profit foster care as he and his attorney find a special connection.

Foster Boy can be found on video-on-demand, YouTube, Amazon Prime, Fandango. It stars Matthew Modine (Stranger Things) and Lou Gossett Jr.

Peter Samuelson is among the producers and also the founder of the foster care non-profit First Star which gets kids in foster care into college.

