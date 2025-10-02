Christy’s Foundation seeks volunteers to continue fight against food insecurity

Christy’s Foundation Food Relief Program is fighting hunger in the San Fernando Valley and beyond.

But they could use your help to feed even more families.

Every Thursday from noon to 2 p.m., Christy’s Foundation feeds hundreds of families outside their foodbank, which is located on the first floor of the Northridge Fashion Center.

Hundreds of families can come and select what they want for free. The food bank also offers essentials like diapers to families.

"Come in and get what you need. No questions asked at all," said Christy's Foundation CEO and Founder, Christy Dawson. "There's no waste and families can pick and choose what their family is going to use and need for that week."

Dawson says they are looking for more volunteers and donations as they head towards the holiday season.

About 40 volunteers from Bank of America were at the Northridge food bank Thursday helping Christy's Foundation set up and give food to families.

"Food insecurity is a harsh reality," said Bank of America Community Relations Manager, Maria Arias. "We come here and roll up our sleeves and really make a difference, packing groceries or packing fresh produce. We're meeting a need, food is not a luxury, it's a basic need."

Dawson says Christy's Foundation feeds about 1,000 families on a given Thursday.