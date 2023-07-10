Sexual assault suspect arrested in Reseda

article

A man has been arrested in connection with sexual assaults in Reseda and authorities believe there may be more victims.

The suspect, 31-year-old Mario Orozco, is accused of breaking into several homes in the 18300 block of Vanowen Street in the early morning hours of July 1.

Once inside, Orozco sexually assaulted his victims then ran away, according to authorities.

An investigation led to the identification and arrest of Orozco, but authorities said they believe he may be responsible for additional, unreported sexual assaults.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Joseph Hampton with the West Valley Detective Division at 818-374-7742 or 818-374-7611. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.