Sexual assault suspect allegedly drove women to remote spots under 'ghost hunting' guise

A Houston man is accused of driving women to remote locations under the guise of "ghost hunting" and then sexually forcing himself upon the women in various ways, authorities say.

David Lynn Turner, 46, of Houston, is charged with two counts of sexual assault. He was in the San Jacinto County Jail with a $500,000 bond. Authorities say Turner formerly worked as a reserve Texas Police Officer in Harris County between 2012 and 2015.

On May 4, the San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office conducted a joint investigation into allegations of sexual assault made by several victims describing similar incidents.

According to authorities, the investigation revealed that Turner targeted several of his victims through various social media platforms and dating apps. He allegedly would drive the women to remote locations in San Jacinto County, and surrounding counties, under the "ghost hunting" guise.

Investigators say it is believed that Turner’s activities began as early as December 2018 in the greater Southeast Texas region with potential victims from Beaumont, Galveston, Katy, The Woodlands, Coldspring and Livingston. Detectives are still investigating this matter and are seeking contact with possible additional victims.

Anyone with information or similar incidents are asked to contact detectives with either the San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office at (936)653-4367 or the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at (936)760-5800. To remain completely anonymous, you can also call the Multi-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP (7867).

