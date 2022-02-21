Sewage spill shuts down portion of Newport Bay coastline

article

Health officials in Orange County on Monday closed a portion of the Newport Bay coastline due to a sewage spill of approximately 35,000 to 50,000 gallons.

Authorities say the sewage spill was caused by a blockage of a sewer line from a restaurant in the area.

The ocean water is closed on the west end of Newport Bay from the west end to 8th Street and the ocean water is closed to swimming, surfing, and diving until the water meets acceptable health standards.

No further information was immediately released.

