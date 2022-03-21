Multiple tornadoes cause damage across Central Texas

Tornadoes sweep across Central Texas
Take a look at videos sent in to FOX 7 Austin by viewers of tornadoes in the area.
AUSTIN, Texas - Several tornadoes were confirmed on the ground throughout Central Texas Monday evening. Most of Central Texas was under a tornado watch until 1 a.m. and throughout the afternoon, tornado warnings popped up through the Hill Country and into the Austin area.
There have been reports of damage to homes, cars, and buildings. So far, it is not known if there have been any injuries due to the tornadoes.
Storm damage in Round Rock, Texas
Video of storm damage in one neighborhood in Round Rock, Texas. Video courtesy Shannon Lynch.
In Taylor, a large tornado was spotted on the ground. Williamson County saw several tornadoes throughout the afternoon.
First responders are now on the ground helping people in need who were impacted by the storm. Officials are also asking people to stay off the roads, if possible.
Video of tornado in Taylor, Texas
A tornado is caught on video in Taylor, Texas. Video courtesy MyRadar Aaron Jayjack.
A tornado was confirmed on the ground in Round Rock near the Dell Diamond. The storm quickly left Round Rock and made its way toward Hutto.
Jarrell also had a tornado on the ground. Homes and a storage facility was damaged near County Road 239.
The National Weather Service has not yet confirmed how many confirmed tornadoes there were in Central Texas.
VIDEOS OF TORNADOES AND STORM DAMAGE:
Tornado spotted at Walmart in Round Rock
A tornado was spotted at a Walmart in Round Rock as severe weather impacted all of Central Texas
___
Tornado damage in Round Rock neighborhood
Neighbors are left to pick up the pieces after a tornado sweeps through their neighborhood
___
Tornado damage at Round Rock shopping center
A shopping center in Round Rock is left with debris everywhere following a tornado Monday afternoon
___
Round Rock neighborhood damaged by tornado
Neighbors in Round Rock are trying to pick up the pieces after a tornado swept through the area.
___
Tornado damages cars and buildings in Round Rock
Debris is everywhere and neighbors are cleaning up the mess made by a tornado in Round Rock.
___
Tornado in Round Rock, Texas caught on video
Video from Round Rock on Gattis School Rd and AW Grimes catches what's believed to be a tornado during severe storms that swept through the area. Video courtesy @chadiusvt via Storyful
___
Tornado sweeps through Round Rock
A confirmed tornado swept through the Round Rock area Monday evening.
___
A tornado was spotted in the Hutto area near Limmer Loop. (Tim Anderson)
___
___
___
___
Houses damages, debris everywhere in Round Rock following tornado
A confirmed tornado on the ground was in Round Rock Monday afternoon. Homes are damaged and debris is everywhere.
___
Buildings damages due to tornado in Round Rock
A confirmed tornado was spotted near the intersection of I-35 and I-45 in Round Rock.
___
Multiple tornados sweep through Central Texas
This footage, filmed by Nicholas Mitchell, shows rotating cloud movements whipping up debris in the city of Round Rock near Austin, Texas.
___
___
___
___
___
___
___
___
MORE HEADLINES:
2 temporary shelters set up in Round Rock following severe weather
Moderate risk for severe weather for Central Texas area, hail likely
Central Texas school districts dismissing early due to severe weather
___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP
SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube
FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter