Several hurt after Cadillac smashes into a South LA kids' dental office

By FOX 11 Digital Team
Published 
South Los Angeles
FOX 11
LOS ANGELES - A Cadillac smashed into a kids' dental office in South Los Angeles, leaving four people hurt.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a call on South Vermont Avenue a little after 4:30 p.m. The crash left three people needing to be taken to the hospital. A fourth person from the scene – who was not hit by the car – needed help from LAFD for an apparent medical issue.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

It is unknown if the driver will face charges for the crash.