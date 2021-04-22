Senate passes COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act amid rise in anti-Asian violence in US

article

The Senate passed the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act Thursday, a bill that aims to end violence specifically targeted at Asian communities in the United States.

S. 937 passed nearly unanimously at 94-1. Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., was the only no vote.

Though timely, the COVID-19 Hate Crime Act is also a relatively modest measure that supporters see as a first step in a federal response to the rise in hate crimes targeting Asian communities.

It would assign a point person within the Justice Department to expedite the review of COVID-19-related hate crimes and provide support for local law enforcement to respond to such incidents. The department would also work to limit discriminatory language used to describe the pandemic.

This story was reported from Atlanta. Chris Williams contributed.