Sen. Dianne Feinstein hospitalized in San Francisco

California Sen. Dianne Feinstein is receiving treatment for shingles in a San Francisco hospital, Fox News Digital has confirmed.

"I was diagnosed over the February recess with a case of shingles. I have been hospitalized and am receiving treatment in San Francisco." Feinstein's office shared. "I hope to return to the Senate later this month."

Feinstein, 89, said she expects to make a "full recovery."

Shingles typically develops in older adults who had chicken pox, or the varicella-zoster virus, when younger. Its hallmark is a painful rash that clears up within a month in most cases, but could sometimes lead to nerve pain that can linger for longer.

On Feb. 14, Feinstein's office announced that she will not seek re-election in 2024.

"I am announcing today I will not run for re-election in 2024 but intend to accomplish as much for California as I can through the end of next year when my term ends," Feinstein said in a statement.

Feinstein has represented the Golden State since 1992 and is the longest-serving female senator ever, as well as the oldest sitting senator at age 89.