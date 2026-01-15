'Selena: From Texas to the World' exhibit opens at Grammy Museum

The Brief For the first time, personal artifacts from the late "Queen of Tejano" are being displayed outside her hometown museum in Texas for a limited-time exhibition in Los Angeles. Highlights include Selena's 1994 Grammy Award, her famous white beaded gown, the "Amor Prohibido" album cover outfit, and her signature microphone still marked with red lipstick. The pop-up,"Selena: From Texas to the World," is located in the Fourth Floor Gallery and runs through March 16, 2026.



The Grammy Museum’s newest pop-up exhibition, "Selena: From Texas to the World," officially opens on Thursday, Jan. 15, marking a historic milestone as the first time these artifacts have been displayed outside of her hometown in Corpus Christi, Texas.

What we know:

Curated in collaboration with Selena’s sister, Suzette Quintanilla, the exhibit is a tribute to the singer's massive impact on music and fashion.

The collection includes high-profile items like the white Lillie Rubin gown she wore to the 1994 Grammys and the ensemble from her "Amor Prohibido" album cover.

Beyond the fame, the exhibit features intimate personal items: her teenage fashion sketches, her personal cell phone, and her performance microphone, which still bears the mark of her signature red lipstick.

Instruments used by her bandmates—including her husband Chris Pérez and siblings A.B. and Suzette—are also on display to highlight the family bond behind her success.

What they're saying:

The Quintanilla family expressed deep pride in bringing the collection to California.

Suzette Quintanilla stated, "The Quintanilla Family & Chris Pérez are deeply honored to share Selena’s story and legacy with fans in such a meaningful way. It’s incredibly special to share these treasured items, for the very first time outside of our Selena Museum."

Grammy Museum Curator Kelsey Goelz added, "Selena’s impact transcends genres and generations. She paved the way for so many artists who followed in her footsteps. We’re thrilled to celebrate her at the Grammy Museum, where lifelong fans can feel closer to her and a new generation can discover her."

What you can do:

If you plan to visit, no special or separate ticket is required; entry is included with standard museum admission.

The museum is located at 800 W Olympic Blvd in downtown Los Angeles.

Check the hours: The museum is typically open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. (open until 6 p.m. on Saturdays) and is closed on Tuesdays.

Book online: While walk-ins are welcome, you can purchase tickets in advance on the While walk-ins are welcome, you can purchase tickets in advance on the Grammy Museum website to secure your entry.

Plan for crowds: Given Selena's massive following, weekend mornings are expected to be the busiest times for the gallery.