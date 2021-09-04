Select vote centers in Los Angeles County now open for Sept. 14 recall election
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - Los Angeles County officials announced Saturday 108 locations across the county are now open for voting in the Sept. 14 California gubernatorial recall election.
According to LA County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean C. Logan, the vote centers will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. for safe in-person voting through Sept. 13 and the voting centers will be open until 8 p.m. on Election Night. Voters also have to option to return a completed vote-by-mail ballot.
Officials noted all vote centers will follow public health and safety protocols.
Below is a full list of the voting centers now open across the county broken down by neighborhood, with more set to open in the coming days:
Acton
Acton Community Club, 3748 Nickels Ave.
Alhambra
LA County Department of Public Works, 900 S. Fremont Ave.
Altadena
Loma Alta Park, 3330 Lincoln Ave.
Arcadia
Santa Anita Church, 226 W Colorado Blvd.
Arleta
Branford Recreation Center, 13306 Branford St.
Arlington Heights
Amos Memorial CMS Church, 2445 W. Washington Blvd.
Azusa
Memorial Park, 320 N. Orange Ave.
Bell
El Hussein Community Center, 4313 Gage Ave.
Bellflower
Simms Park, 16614 Clark Ave.
Beverly Hills
Beverly Hills City Hall, 455 N. Rexford Dr.
Beverly Grove
Fairfax Senior Citizen Center, 7929 Melrose Ave.
Burbank
ACF Beshir Mardirossian Youth Center, 75 E. Santa Anita Ave.
Robert Gross Park, 2800 W. Empire Ave.
Calabasas
Las Virgenes Municipal Water District, 4232 Las Virgenes Rd.
Carson
Foisia Park, 23410 Catskill Ave.
Victoria Community Regional Park, 419 E MLK Jr. St.
Castaic
Castaic Sports Complex, 312 Castaic Rd.
Central-Alameda
Ross Snyder Recreation Center, 1501 E. 41st St.
Cerritos
Whitney High School, 16800 Shoemaker Ave.
Chatsworth
Mason Recreation Center, 10500 Mason Ave.
Claremont
Taylor Reception Hall, 1775 Indian Hill Blvd.
Compton
E Rancho Dominguez Park, 15116 S. Atlantic Ave.
Shiekh Compton Community Center, 1900 N. Long Beach Blvd.
Covina
Covina Senior and Community Center, 815 N. Barranca Ave.
Covina United Methodist Church, 437 W. San Bernardino Rd.
Crenshaw
Crenshaw High School, 5010 11th Ave.
Culver City
Veterans Memorial Complex, 4117 Overland Ave.
West Los Angeles College, 10100 Jefferson Blvd.
Diamond Bar
Northminster Presbyterian Church, 400 Rancheria Rd.
Downey
Former Los Padrinos Juvenile Hall, 7285 Quill Dr.
Downtown Los Angeles
Union Station, 800 N. Alameda St.
Eagle Rock
Eagle Rock Recreation Center, 1100 Eagle Vista Dr.
East Los Angeles
Belvedere Park, 4914 E. Cesar E Chavez Ave.
Salazar Park, 3864 Whittier Blvd.
Echo Park
Echo Park Recreation Center, 1632 Bellevue Ave.
El Monte
El Monte Community Center, 3130 Tyler Ave.
Encino
Sepulveda Garden Center, 16633 Magnolia Blvd.
Exposition Park
Masjid Umar Ibn Al-Khattab, 1025 Exposition Blvd.
Florence
Fremont High School, 7676 S. San Pedro St.
Florence-Firestone
Franklin D Roosevelt Park, 7600 Graham Ave.
Ted Watkins Park, 1335 E. 103rd St.
Glassell Park
Glassell Park Recreation Center, 3640 Verdugo Rd.
Glendale
Glendale Central Library, 222 E. Harvard St.
Incarnation Community Center, 214 W. Fairview Ave.
Gramercy Park
Jesse Owens Park, 9651 S. Western Ave.
Hawaiian Gardens
C Robert Lee Activity Center, 21815 Pioneer Blvd.
Hawthorne
Del Aire Park, 12601 Isis Ave.
Historic South-Central
Los Angeles Trade Technical College, 400 W. Washington Blvd.
Hollywood
Hollywood Recreation Center, 1122 Cole Ave.
Inglewood
Rogers Park, 400 W Beach Ave.
Koreatown
Shatto Recreation Center, 3191 W. 4th St.
La Canada Flintridge
La Canada USD Office, 4490 Cornishon Ave.
La Habra Heights
Hacienda Park, 1885 Hacienda Rd.
La Mirada
La Mirada Activity Center, 13810 La Mirada Blvd.
La Puente
La Puente Community Center, 501 Glendora Ave.
Nogales High School, 401 Nogales St.
Lake View Terrace
Lake View Terrance Recreation Center, 11075 Foothill Blvd.
Lancaster
Lancaster Marketplace, 44920 Valley Central Way
Lincoln Heights
Lincoln Park Senior Center, 3501 Valley Blvd.
Long Beach
Carmelitos Community Center, 851 E. Via Carmelitos
CSU Long Beach-Walter Pyramid, 1250 N. Bellflower Blvd.
El Dorado Park West, 2800 N. Studebaker Rd.
Museum of Latin American Art, 628 Alamitos Ave.
Los Feliz
Elysian Masonic Temple, 1900 N. Vermont Ave.
Malibu
Malibu City Hall, 23825 Stuart Ranch Rd.
Mar Vista
Mar Vista Recreation Center, 11430 Woodbine St.
Monrovia
Monrovia Public Library, 321 S. Myrtle Ave.
Monterey Park
Union Church LA, 201 S. New Ave.
Newhall
William S Hart Ranch and Museum, 24151 Newhall Ave.
North Hollywood
LA Family Housing, 7843 Lankershim Blvd.
North Weddington Recreation Center, 10844 Acama St.
Northridge
Cal State University Northridge, 18111 Nordhoff St.
In Christ Community Church, 19514 Rinaldi St.
Norwalk
LA County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk, 12400 Imperial Hwy.
Pacific Palisades
Palisades Recreation Center
Palmdale
Oak Tree Community Day School, 38136 35th St. E
Palmdale Courthouse, 38256 Sierra Hwy.
Stephen Sorensen Country park, 16801 E Avenue P
Pasadena
Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1757 N. Lake Ave.
Paramount
Paramount Park, 14400 Paramount Blvd.
Pico Rivera
Smith Park, 6016 Rosemead Blvd.
Playa Del Rey
Dockweiler Youth Center, 12505 Vista del Mar
Pomona
Westmont Park Recreation Center, 1808 W 9th St.
Redondo Beach
Riviera United Methodist Church, 375 Palos Verdes Blvd.
San Dimas
San Dimas City Hall, 245 E. Bonita Ave.
San Pedro
LA Harbor Masonic Lodge, 1640 W. 9th St.
Santa Clarita
20880 Centre Point Pkwy.
Sawtelle
Stoner Recreation Park, 1835 Stoner Ave.
South Gate
South Gate Sports Center, 9520 Hildreth Ave.
South Pasadena
War Memorial Building, 435 Fair Oaks Ave.
Studio City
Studio City Recreation Center, 12621 Rye St.
Sunland
New Hope Community Church, 10438 Oro Vista Ave.
Sunland Senior Citizen Center, 8640 Fernwick St.
Sylmar
Sylmar Charter High School, 13050 Borden Ave.
Torrance
Normandale Recreation Center, 22400 Halldale Ave.
Torrance Cultural Arts Center, 3330 Civic Center Dr.
Van Nuys
Van Nuys Recreation Center, 14301 Vanowen St.
Venice
Oakwood Recreation Center, 767 California Ave.
Vernon
Holy Angels Church of the Deaf, 4433 S. Santa Fe Ave.
West Adams
Vineyard Recreation Center, 2942 Vineyard Ave.
Westchester
Westchester Family YMCA Annex, 8020 Alverstone Ave.
Westlake
Lafayette Recreation Center, 625 S. La Fayette Park Pl.
Whittier
Sorensen Park, 11419 Rose Hedge Dr.
Wilmington
Banning Recreation Center, 1331 Eubank Ave.
Winnetka
Winnetka Recreation Center, 8401 Winkketka Ave.
Willowbrook
Enterprise Park, 13044 Clovis Ave.
Woodland Hills
Los Angeles Pierce College, 6201 Winnetka Ave.
Click here for a full list of vote centers and hours in Los Angeles County.
