Select vote centers in Los Angeles County now open for Sept. 14 recall election

Los Angeles County officials announced Saturday 108 locations across the county are now open for voting in the Sept. 14 California gubernatorial recall election.

According to LA County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean C. Logan, the vote centers will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. for safe in-person voting through Sept. 13 and the voting centers will be open until 8 p.m. on Election Night. Voters also have to option to return a completed vote-by-mail ballot.

Officials noted all vote centers will follow public health and safety protocols.

Below is a full list of the voting centers now open across the county broken down by neighborhood, with more set to open in the coming days:

Acton

Acton Community Club, 3748 Nickels Ave.

Alhambra

LA County Department of Public Works, 900 S. Fremont Ave.

Altadena

Loma Alta Park, 3330 Lincoln Ave.

Arcadia

Santa Anita Church, 226 W Colorado Blvd.

Arleta

Branford Recreation Center, 13306 Branford St.

Arlington Heights

Amos Memorial CMS Church, 2445 W. Washington Blvd.

Azusa

Memorial Park, 320 N. Orange Ave.

Bell

El Hussein Community Center, 4313 Gage Ave.

Bellflower

Simms Park, 16614 Clark Ave.

Beverly Hills

Beverly Hills City Hall, 455 N. Rexford Dr.

Beverly Grove

Fairfax Senior Citizen Center, 7929 Melrose Ave.

Burbank

ACF Beshir Mardirossian Youth Center, 75 E. Santa Anita Ave.

Robert Gross Park, 2800 W. Empire Ave.

Calabasas

Las Virgenes Municipal Water District, 4232 Las Virgenes Rd.

Carson

Foisia Park, 23410 Catskill Ave.

Victoria Community Regional Park, 419 E MLK Jr. St.

Castaic

Castaic Sports Complex, 312 Castaic Rd.

Central-Alameda

Ross Snyder Recreation Center, 1501 E. 41st St.

Cerritos

Whitney High School, 16800 Shoemaker Ave.

Chatsworth

Mason Recreation Center, 10500 Mason Ave.

Claremont

Taylor Reception Hall, 1775 Indian Hill Blvd.

Compton

E Rancho Dominguez Park, 15116 S. Atlantic Ave.

Shiekh Compton Community Center, 1900 N. Long Beach Blvd.

Covina

Covina Senior and Community Center, 815 N. Barranca Ave.

Covina United Methodist Church, 437 W. San Bernardino Rd.

Crenshaw

Crenshaw High School, 5010 11th Ave.

Culver City

Veterans Memorial Complex, 4117 Overland Ave.

West Los Angeles College, 10100 Jefferson Blvd.

Diamond Bar

Northminster Presbyterian Church, 400 Rancheria Rd.

Downey

Former Los Padrinos Juvenile Hall, 7285 Quill Dr.

Downtown Los Angeles

Union Station, 800 N. Alameda St.

Eagle Rock

Eagle Rock Recreation Center, 1100 Eagle Vista Dr.

East Los Angeles

Belvedere Park, 4914 E. Cesar E Chavez Ave.

Salazar Park, 3864 Whittier Blvd.

Echo Park

Echo Park Recreation Center, 1632 Bellevue Ave.

El Monte

El Monte Community Center, 3130 Tyler Ave.

Encino

Sepulveda Garden Center, 16633 Magnolia Blvd.

Exposition Park

Masjid Umar Ibn Al-Khattab, 1025 Exposition Blvd.

Florence

Fremont High School, 7676 S. San Pedro St.

Florence-Firestone

Franklin D Roosevelt Park, 7600 Graham Ave.

Ted Watkins Park, 1335 E. 103rd St.

Glassell Park

Glassell Park Recreation Center, 3640 Verdugo Rd.

Glendale

Glendale Central Library, 222 E. Harvard St.

Incarnation Community Center, 214 W. Fairview Ave.

Gramercy Park

Jesse Owens Park, 9651 S. Western Ave.

Hawaiian Gardens

C Robert Lee Activity Center, 21815 Pioneer Blvd.

Hawthorne

Del Aire Park, 12601 Isis Ave.

Historic South-Central

Los Angeles Trade Technical College, 400 W. Washington Blvd.

Hollywood

Hollywood Recreation Center, 1122 Cole Ave.

Inglewood

Rogers Park, 400 W Beach Ave.

Koreatown

Shatto Recreation Center, 3191 W. 4th St.

La Canada Flintridge

La Canada USD Office, 4490 Cornishon Ave.

La Habra Heights

Hacienda Park, 1885 Hacienda Rd.

La Mirada

La Mirada Activity Center, 13810 La Mirada Blvd.

La Puente

La Puente Community Center, 501 Glendora Ave.

Nogales High School, 401 Nogales St.

Lake View Terrace

Lake View Terrance Recreation Center, 11075 Foothill Blvd.

Lancaster

Lancaster Marketplace, 44920 Valley Central Way

Lincoln Heights

Lincoln Park Senior Center, 3501 Valley Blvd.

Long Beach

Carmelitos Community Center, 851 E. Via Carmelitos

CSU Long Beach-Walter Pyramid, 1250 N. Bellflower Blvd.

El Dorado Park West, 2800 N. Studebaker Rd.

Museum of Latin American Art, 628 Alamitos Ave.

Los Feliz

Elysian Masonic Temple, 1900 N. Vermont Ave.

Malibu

Malibu City Hall, 23825 Stuart Ranch Rd.

Mar Vista

Mar Vista Recreation Center, 11430 Woodbine St.

Monrovia

Monrovia Public Library, 321 S. Myrtle Ave.

Monterey Park

Union Church LA, 201 S. New Ave.

Newhall

William S Hart Ranch and Museum, 24151 Newhall Ave.

North Hollywood

LA Family Housing, 7843 Lankershim Blvd.

North Weddington Recreation Center, 10844 Acama St.

Northridge

Cal State University Northridge, 18111 Nordhoff St.

In Christ Community Church, 19514 Rinaldi St.

Norwalk

LA County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk, 12400 Imperial Hwy.

Pacific Palisades

Palisades Recreation Center

Palmdale

Oak Tree Community Day School, 38136 35th St. E

Palmdale Courthouse, 38256 Sierra Hwy.

Stephen Sorensen Country park, 16801 E Avenue P

Pasadena

Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1757 N. Lake Ave.

Paramount

Paramount Park, 14400 Paramount Blvd.

Pico Rivera

Smith Park, 6016 Rosemead Blvd.

Playa Del Rey

Dockweiler Youth Center, 12505 Vista del Mar

Pomona

Westmont Park Recreation Center, 1808 W 9th St.

Redondo Beach

Riviera United Methodist Church, 375 Palos Verdes Blvd.

San Dimas

San Dimas City Hall, 245 E. Bonita Ave.

San Pedro

LA Harbor Masonic Lodge, 1640 W. 9th St.

Santa Clarita

20880 Centre Point Pkwy.

Sawtelle

Stoner Recreation Park, 1835 Stoner Ave.

South Gate

South Gate Sports Center, 9520 Hildreth Ave.

South Pasadena

War Memorial Building, 435 Fair Oaks Ave.

Studio City

Studio City Recreation Center, 12621 Rye St.

Sunland

New Hope Community Church, 10438 Oro Vista Ave.

Sunland Senior Citizen Center, 8640 Fernwick St.

Sylmar

Sylmar Charter High School, 13050 Borden Ave.

Torrance

Normandale Recreation Center, 22400 Halldale Ave.

Torrance Cultural Arts Center, 3330 Civic Center Dr.

Van Nuys

Van Nuys Recreation Center, 14301 Vanowen St.

Venice

Oakwood Recreation Center, 767 California Ave.

Vernon

Holy Angels Church of the Deaf, 4433 S. Santa Fe Ave.

West Adams

Vineyard Recreation Center, 2942 Vineyard Ave.

Westchester

Westchester Family YMCA Annex, 8020 Alverstone Ave.

Westlake

Lafayette Recreation Center, 625 S. La Fayette Park Pl.

Whittier

Sorensen Park, 11419 Rose Hedge Dr.

Wilmington

Banning Recreation Center, 1331 Eubank Ave.

Winnetka

Winnetka Recreation Center, 8401 Winkketka Ave.

Willowbrook

Enterprise Park, 13044 Clovis Ave.

Woodland Hills

Los Angeles Pierce College, 6201 Winnetka Ave.

Click here for a full list of vote centers and hours in Los Angeles County.

