14-year-old boy with memory loss goes missing during school trip to SeaWorld San Diego

A search is underway in San Diego for a 14-year-old boy with memory loss who went missing during a school trip to SeaWorld over the weekend.

According to police, Angel Rodas-Ramirez was with the Valley Center High School band Sunday and was last seen around 5 p.m. when students were allowed to go into the park for free time.

Rodas-Ramirez left his cell phone behind but took an extra change of clothes, police added.

Angel Rodas Ramirez / San Diego Police Department

Because he has short term memory loss, he may not know how to get back home, police said.

Rodas-Ramirez is described as a 5'5" tall, weighing 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing black pants and a white shirt with a Valley Center High School logo on the front.

Anyone with information is asked to call the San Diego Police Department at 619-531-2000 or SDPD Northern Juvenile Services at 858-552-1711.