Search warrant: Woman killed in Shakopee was beheaded, suspect in custody

article

Police have identified the woman who was reportedly beheaded in Shakopee, Minnesota Wednesday as 55-year-old America Mafalda Thayer. A suspect is in custody in connection with her death.

Around 2:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of a stabbing at the intersection of Fourth Avenue and Spencer Street. When they arrived at the scene, officers saw a body without a head lying on the ground next to a car, according to a search warrant. The victim's head was lying next to the body.

The victim, identified as Thayer, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers found what appeared to be a sheath for a large knife in a nearby yard. They found a knife in a trash can in an alley in the area.

Officers quickly apprehended a 42-year-old man on suspicion of second-degree murder, the Shakopee Police Department said. He is being held in the Scott County Jail pending charges. Police said it is believed the suspect knew Thayer and the stabbing was not a random act.

Several people witnessed the attack, according to the search warrant.

A coworker said Thayer worked at the Dollar Tree in Shakopee as well as at MyPillow. They said the victim had been in a long-term relationship with the suspect and domestic abuse had been a consistent problem.

A memorial for America Thayer is growing at the intersection where she was found dead in Shakopee, Minnesota.

Court records show the suspect was previously convicted of gross misdemeanor domestic assault. FOX 9 does not typically identify suspects until they are formally charged.

Shakopee police and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are investigating Thayer’s death.

Advertisement

Anyone with information regarding the deadly stabbing is asked to contact the Shakopee Police Department at 952-233-9400.