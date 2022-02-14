Search underway for a police chase suspects in Santa Clarita area

A search is underway for two suspects wanted in connection to a police chase in Los Angeles County.

The Los Angeles Police Department was initially in pursuit of a possible stolen pickup truck in the Newhall Pass late Monday night.

SkyFOX was over a residence in the Santa Clarita area when two suspects ditched the pickup truck and took off on foot.

Officials have not released the two suspects' descriptions or if they are wanted for other crimes.

