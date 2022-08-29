76-year-old man seriously injured in Brea hit-and-run

The search is underway for a hit-and-run driver who seriously injured a 76-year-old man in Brea.

It happened about 11:30 p.m. Sunday near the on-ramp to the northbound 57 Freeway from westbound Imperial Highway.

Police said the victim had parked his car nearby for an unknown reason and was crossing the street, not in a marked crosswalk, when he was struck. He was taken to the hospital for surgery and is expected to be okay, offiials said.

Witnesses on the scene told police the crash involved an older model gray Lexus sedan.

No suspect information was immediately available.

The northbound on-ramp to the 57 Freeway from Imperial Highway west is closed, as well as westbound lanes on Imperial from State College Boulevard to the 57 as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to call Brea police.