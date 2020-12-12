Saugus Cafe: LA's oldest restaurant struggling after 133 years in business due to pandemic

The Saugus Cafe in Newhall, built-in 1886 as a train depot eatery, is the longest-running restaurant in L.A. County. It has survived earthquakes, floods, even a dam collapse, but COVID closures may shut it down.

A Facebook post explaining it will not make it to 2021 without outdoor dining, scared many customers, who showed up on Saturday to order takeout.

Owner Yesenia Mercado, overwhelmed by the help, says they are doing all they can, but they can’t hang on much longer without outdoor dining.

Restaurant owners may have gotten a judge to overrule the LA County outdoor ban, but California’s latest restrictions won’t allow outside dining for at least two more weeks, maybe more.

Advertisement

The historic eatery is dotted with photographs of stars like John Wayne, who ate there when the area served as the location for many western films.

RELATED: Stay up to date on all coronavirus-related information

More recently shot movies included stars in them, like Whoopie Goldberg. Even President Roosevelt supposedly enjoyed his breakfast there.

"We have to save it," says Santa Clarita’s Mayor, Bill Miranda. "It’s real history, but this is also about every restaurant that should be allowed to open, safely, for outdoor dining."

He is doubtful Gov. Newsom will end the restrictions at the end of December, so the city is joining lawsuits against the state, hoping for the same success they had with the county.

Meanwhile, says Miranda, "Please support local businesses, it's about family, it's about a way of life."

If you would like to help they have a GoFundMe page set-up.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.