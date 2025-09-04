Gardener pulls child from burning car during fatal multi-vehicle crash in Orange County

The Brief At least one person died during a three-car collision in the Santiago Canyon area of Orange County. Witnesses say a local gardener, who was also involved in the crash, ran to the burning car and pulled a child out to safety. It's unclear what caused the crash.



A violent and fiery crash claimed the life of one person.

What we know:

The crash happened around 1 p.m. at Santiago Canyon Road near Silverado Canyon.

Witnesses described it as a violent head-on collision with three vehicles involved.

In the chaos, witnesses said a local gardener became a hero. He was also involved in the crash but as the wreckage began to burn, he rushed to the car where the driver had died, pulled a young child from the backseat, and carried him to safety.

What they're saying:

"What I observed was someone, appeared to be the driver, that was very obviously had died," said witness John Thompson. "That gentleman is a hero and saved that little child's life."

"If he hadn't pulled the kid out of the car, he wouldn't be with us now as quickly as that car became engulfed in flames. He's a hero," added witness Erin Fletcher.

Image of gardener holding child after collision.

The child, gardener and another driver were all taken to the hospital.

The cause of the crash is unknown. The names of those involved in the crash are also unknown.