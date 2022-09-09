Santa Monica police looking for man who robbed bank

Police are asking for the public's help in locating a man who robbed a bank in Santa Monica.

Police say on Sept. 2 around 4:10 p.m., the suspect entered the US Bank at 1401 Wilshire Blvd. and handed the bank teller a bag with writing on it. According to police, the writing indicated his intent to rob the bank.

The teller placed a large sum of cash in the bag and the suspect walked out of the bank. He was last seen running northbound in the 1100 block of the alley east of 14th Street, Santa Monica Police said in a statement.

The suspect is described as being 30 to 45-years-old with blue eyes, weighing between 170 to 190 lbs. He is about 5'10 to 6'0 ft. He was last seen wearing a blue bucket hat, glasses, gray long sleeve sweater with red zippers, dark pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Santa Monica Police Detective Ismael Tavera at 310-458-2256, Ismael.Tavera@santamonica.gov, or Sergeant Ryan Gradle at 310-458-8418, Ryan.Gradle@santamonica.gov.