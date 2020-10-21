Santa Monica police chief resigns after more than 60,000 called for her removal following looting

Santa Monica Police Chief Cynthia Renaud has announced that she will retire after more than 60,000 people signed a petition calling for her removal from office following her handing of civil unrest following the death of George Floyd.

City officials said that Renaud was retiring after "recognizing that recent events both here in Santa Monica and around the nation have strained community-police relations."

Her last day will be Oct. 25.

Chief Renaud will assume the presidency of the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) on October 23. She was chosen to lead that organization from among its 31,000 members in 165 nations.

Former Santa Monica Police Chief Jacqueline Seabrooks will be coming out of retirement to serve as Santa Monica's Interim Chief of Police beginning October 26.

The Santa Monica Police Department arrested 400 people in relation to looting and civil unrest following protests over the in-custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. However, the department did not press any charges.

Activists said officers fired rubber bullets at "peaceful protesters," while business owners say police didn't do enough to stop looters.

