New Santa Monica mental health facility sparks backlash among residents

The Brief The new 49-bed mental health facility is set to open this month on Ocean Ave. The site will feature 24/7 staffing and an open-door policy. Residents say they were blindsided by the project.



A new 49-bed mental health housing facility set to open this month along Ocean Avenue in Santa Monica has ignited controversy among residents who say they were blindsided by the project in one of the city’s most exclusive coastal neighborhoods.

What they're saying:

"For the county to be able to just come in and place this right in the neighborhood, I find it to be a little confusing for everyone," said Derrick Townsend.

The facility, a former senior living center located on Ocean near Georgina, will provide transitional housing for individuals battling severe mental illness. Operated by St. Joseph’s Center and funded through a Los Angeles County grant under California’s Proposition 1, the site will feature 24/7 staffing and an open-door policy, allowing residents to come and go freely.

"It doesn’t make any sense," said Cort Wagner, a nearby resident who relocated to Santa Monica after the Palisades Fire damaged his home. "Everybody here pays a premium, and the safety is less than anywhere else in the city."

According to Wagner, just months after relocating to Santa Monica, his family had a violent incident with a knife-wielding homeless man near his home.

"If this really turns out to be similar to what the other [mental health] houses have done where they’re escaping and there’s criminal behavior, and violent behavior [then] yeah, we’re going to move again," said Wagner.

Neighbors expressed frustration over the lack of community input, while Santa Monica Mayor Lana Negrete said she had no direct role in approving the project due to county and state oversight.

"I’m not in favor of where it is," said Mayor Negrete.

Mayor Negrete said she learned of the plans within the last two weeks.

"We don’t have local control," Negrete said. "And, if we want to change that, we need to write to our governor, and address this with our county."

Dig deeper:

Across from Santa Monica College, another St. Joseph’s-run mental health facility has drawn similar complaints, with residents reporting disturbances, including screaming and regular police and ambulance visits.

"It doesn’t feel safe at all," said one neighbor, who avoids walking near the site. "I hear a lot of people screaming. The police and ambulances are always there."

The new facility, located steps from million-dollar oceanfront properties, is part of a broader state push to address mental health and homelessness through community-based care.

"We’re just wondering why the residents weren’t notified and why this couldn’t go somewhere else," said John Alle from the Santa Monica Coalition.

What's next:

A town hall is planned within days to discuss the project, though officials say the opening later this month is likely set.