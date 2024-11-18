Man wakes up to find brother stabbing their mother to death

article

A man was arrested for allegedly stabbing his mother to death inside her Santa Monica home.

Just after 5:30 a.m. November 16, Santa Monica Police Officers responded to an apartment in the 1100 Block of 12th Street after the caller reported that his brother had stabbed their mother several times.

Once inside, officers located an elderly woman with multiple stab wounds to her upper body. She was transported to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police identified the suspect as 43-year-old Vernon Jeremiah Harris. They say he lives at the home with his mother and two older brothers. Harris has no known criminal history but may have physical and developmental disabilities.

According to police, the brother who called police acts as a caregiver for Harris and their mother. The brother woke up when he heard his mother yelling for help. He then walked into her bedroom to find Harris standing over her with a knife.

Police said the third brother was at work during the incident.

Harris was arrested and booked into the Los Angeles County Jail.