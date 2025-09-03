Violent brawl breaks out on Santa Monica Pier

The Brief Witnesses say a group of pro-Palestinian demonstrators attacked a single man on the Santa Monica Pier. Witnesses also say the man who was attacked may have instigated the fight. Police were called to the scene, but due to a large crowd, they were unable to get through.



Punches were thrown and anti-Semitic slurs were shouted during a violent confrontation on the Santa Monica Pier.

What we know:

The Sunday before Labor Day, a clash occurred outside a Santa Monica store which drew a large crowd as one man was pummeled by several pro-Palestinian demonstrators.

Onlookers watched as multiple men attacked the single man, spewing anti-semitic insults. After it was over, police were called but reportedly couldn’t get through the crowd. The targeted man, who was bleeding, got away.

"They let him walk away on his own free will," said Victor, a local merchant.

Several witnesses told FOX 11, the pro-Palestinian group assembles at the end of the Santa Monica Pier often. They said the demonstrations had remained peaceful until Sunday’s fight. One employee, who declined to go on camera, said the man who was attacked actually instigated the fight.

What they're saying:

Rabbi Joel Nickerson called the attack horrific and scary.

"Yet another example of what we in the Jewish community are dealing with on two regular basis around the world, and the fact that we have this in our own backyard is another example of the growing hatred," Nickerson told FOX 11.

He adds, even if the man did somehow stir up the demonstrators, the outcome was still indefensible.

"As a Jewish community, our tradition has always leaned into diversity of views. There's a difference between having a difference of opinion and moving from verbal communication and disagreement into physical violence, and that we cannot condone."

FOX 11 reached out to the victim in this case and an American Muslim rights group, but neither have yet to respond.