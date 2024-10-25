Santa Monica PD looking for good Samaritans who tired helping woman who was run over on beach

The Brief Santa Monica police are looking for the good Samaritans who tried extricating a woman on the beach. The driver, Yuyang Sun, was booked on suspicion of DUI. Sun was reportedly driving in circles on the sand when he ran over the victim.



Authorities are asking for the public's help in finding the good Samaritans who attempted to extricate a victim struck by a reckless driver near the Santa Monica Pier.

On Oct 17., a woman believed to be homeless was on the sand when she was run over by an SUV and died.

Officers from the Santa Monica Police Department patrolling the area were flagged down regarding "a vehicle stuck in the sand" and upon arrival, they found the unconscious woman under the vehicle.

Santa Monica Fire Department said the woman died at the scene. Through SMFD resources, the vehicle was lifted and the victim was extricated.

The suspect, 21-year-old Yuyang Sun was booked on suspicion of driving under the influence, reckless driving and gross vehicular manslaughter.

Several individuals "who heroically attempted to dig the victim's body from underneath a vehicle stuck in the sand" are being sought out by the SMPD, according to the department.

They left prior to police arrival and might have information that could help with the investigation.

"We encourage these Good Samaritans to speak with department investigators, as they may have valuable information that could aid in determining the totality of circumstances that lead to this incident," read a release from SMPD. "Your information, no matter how minor it may seem, could be crucial to our efforts."

Anyone who was present at the scene or with information about the incident was asked to contact Investigator Evan Raleigh at evan.raleigh@santamonica.gov or 310-458-8954, or Sgt. Krueger at nick.krueger@santamonica.