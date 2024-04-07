Santa Monica family covers antisemitic graffiti with drawings of flowers, hearts

Police in Santa Monica are investigating after antisemitic graffiti has been plastered throughout the city in the last few days, and one family took matters into their own hands to cover up some of the images.

The Santa Monica Police Department reported the graffiti over the weekend. Swastikas and antisemitic messages marked sidewalks, trees and light posts, among other areas, in neighborhoods like the 2100 block of Pico Boulevard.

The Lupetin-Coffman family lives in the area. They reported the graffiti to the police, but also decided to beautify some of it. Taylor Coffman, along with her husband, her 2-year-old daughter and a bucket of chalk, turned the swastikas into hearts, flowers and butterflies. They shared their project on social media. They say the world needs more art and less hate.

The SMPD responded to the area and removed or painted over many of the offensive images that remained, but as of 5:30 p.m. more had popped up in the city, which an SMPD Officer confirmed to FOX 11 had popped up in the last 24 hours.

"Let me be clear: there is no place for hate in Santa Monica," said SMPD Chief Ramon Batista in a statement. "We are appalled by these cowardly acts of anti-Semitism. Our department is fully committed to upholding the safety and dignity of all members of our community."

The department is asking anyone with information about the graffiti to contact them.