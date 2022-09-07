Santa Monica College experiences full AC failure on Main Campus Wednesday

As California continues through the second week of a scorching statewide heat wave, Santa Monica College reported a complete outage of the air conditioning systems on its main campus Wednesday.

The outage only affects the main campus on Pico Boulevard. SMC's five other campuses in Santa Monica and Los Angeles are not affected by the outage.

In a statement to FOX 11, the college said that the outage began Wednesday morning, but was isolated to just three buildings, including the library and pavilion according to a tweet from the official school account. Around midday, the outage spread to the rest of the campus.

SMC says the issue is with a central HVAC loop, and that the school is working to fix the issue as soon as possible. The school also advised students who are taking classes in person at the Pico Boulevard campus to check with instructors as to whether classes would still meet Wednesday.

The college says that students can still utilize cooling centers on campus as well to beat the heat. Santa Monica is expected to face temperatures in the low 90s on Thursday and Friday.