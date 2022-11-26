Santa Clarita mall briefly evacuated after apparent 'accidental' gunshot

A mall in Santa Clarita was briefly evacuated Saturday night after a gunshot went off in the mall, according to authorities.

Reports of a gunshot in the Westfield Valencia Town Center mall came in just before 7 p.m. Saturday, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies. As a precaution the mall was evacuated.

Deputies quickly determined that there was no immediate threat, saying that it appeared the gunshot was "accidental," and the mall was back open shortly after. Deputies continued to investigate the gunshot Saturday night.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station at 661-260-4000, or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.