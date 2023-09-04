Santa Clarita Catholic school vandalized; classrooms, smart screens wrecked

Authorities in the Santa Clarita Valley are investigating after a Catholic school in the area was vandalized over the weekend.

Our Lady Of Perpetual Help School in Santa Clarita shared photos of a break-in that allegedly happened on Saturday, Sept. 2. The photos showed smashed computer screens, trashed classrooms, broken desks and multiple shattered windows. According to the Instagram post, the vandals broke around 15 windows, gaining access to the school. Once inside, they wrecked several classrooms and one of the school's hallways.

"They smashed the new flat panel displays, emptied the fire extinguishers in each area, and generally made a complete mess of the spaces," the post read. "In the Hall, they did similar destruction as well as breaking glassware, destroying the phone, and knocking the thermostat off the wall."

According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, 911 responders were called out to the school that night after reports that a fire alarm had gone off. When they got there, firefighters found smoke coming from one of the classrooms. The LACoFD said they were able to keep the fire contained to one classroom while others just suffered smoke damage.

No other information about the incident was immediately available. Anyone with information was asked to contact school or law enforcement officials.