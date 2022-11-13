Santa Ana winds return to Southern California forecast

Strong winds were felt in parts of Southern California Sunday, with even more severe gusts expected in the middle of the week, forecasters said.

Gusts of 30 to 45 mph were reported in some areas of Los Angeles County on Sunday morning, but winds were expected to diminish in most areas through the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. One exception was the Grapevine along Interstate 5, where gusts were expected to be strong but remain below advisory levels, according to the weather service.

Moderate to strong Santa Ana winds were expected Tuesday through Thursday with the potential for critical fire weather conditions. Peak gusts of at least between 35 and 55 mph are predicted over much of Los Angeles and Ventura counties, with the potential for even stronger winds.

Temperatures will climb well into the 70s by Wednesday, with humidity likely dropping into the 8% to 15% range, and several hours of red flag conditions are likely over Los Angeles and Ventura counties, especially Wednesday, the NWS said. No rain is expected this week.

Another moderate to strong Santa Ana is possible next weekend.