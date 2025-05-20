Santa Ana USD votes to lay off hundreds of teachers and staff
SANTA ANA, Calif. - The second-largest school district in Orange County has officially voted to lay off teachers and staff.
What we know:
The move finalizes job cuts for the district that they've been considering for months.
Nearly 300 educators will soon be out of a job, with most of the cuts impacting the district's elementary schools.
The school board voted to eliminate about 550 total positions, which includes teachers, counselors, coaches and other school personnel.
The other side:
District officials cite a $180 million as the reasoning behind the layoffs.
Declining student enrollment, state funding, and the end of COVID-era funding were also factors.
