Santa Ana USD votes to lay off hundreds of teachers and staff

The Brief Hundreds of teachers, counselors, coaches and other school personnel will soon be out of a job. The Santa Ana Unified School Board voted to eliminate the positions based on a $180 million budget deficit. The board also cited declining enrollment.



The second-largest school district in Orange County has officially voted to lay off teachers and staff.

What we know:

The move finalizes job cuts for the district that they've been considering for months.

Nearly 300 educators will soon be out of a job, with most of the cuts impacting the district's elementary schools.

The school board voted to eliminate about 550 total positions, which includes teachers, counselors, coaches and other school personnel.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

The other side:

District officials cite a $180 million as the reasoning behind the layoffs.

Declining student enrollment, state funding, and the end of COVID-era funding were also factors.