Woman decapitated in crash involving trash truck in Santa Ana

A woman in Santa Ana was killed when a trash truck struck her as she was walking.

What we know:

The incident happened around 7:13 a.m. on Nov. 19 at the intersection of Bishop and Shelton streets.

Neighbors say the 69-year-old woman was crossing the street when she was struck. The impact of the crash left the victim decapitated.

The trash truck was towed from the scene. It's unclear what caused the crash.

Neighbors demand change

What they're saying:

A memorial is growing near the crash site.

Neighbors said she lived about a block away from the area and was walking to the store.

Neighbors called that intersection dangerous, saying cars speed by all the time. Those in the area told FOX 11 that about a year ago the city put in a rotary, and since then it's been nothing but close calls and accidents.

The intersection used to have a four-way stop sign. Neighbors say they plan to go to the city and urge them to install stop signs.